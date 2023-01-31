Russian MFA: Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization among our priorities

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated today that the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations is one of Russia’s priorities.

“This is based on the statements signed by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan. We remain committed to the existing and emerging multilateral negotiation formats, we are ready to continue constructive cooperation,” the Russian ministry said in a statement.

As for the settlement of relations between Ankara and Yerevan, Russia is in close contact with both sides.

“This initiative was launched under the auspices of Russia in January 2022, when the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey, Ruben Rubinyan and Serdar Kilic, met for the first time in Moscow.

We welcome the latest progress, which opens a perspective for the restoration of Armenian-Turkish relations, which will contribute to the further improvement of the situation in the region,” Russian ministry said.