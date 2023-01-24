Azerbaijan criticizes EU’s decision to establish mission in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement in connection with the decision of the EU Council to establish a long-term mission in Armenia.

It particularly, it says that the “establishment of EU mission in Armenia must be ensured taking into account the legitimate interests of Azerbaijan, and the implementation of its activities by the EU should not undermine mutual trust.”

“The EU monitoring activities on the territory of Armenia began with the deployment of a civilian monitoring mission, following the agreement reached on October 6, 2022 at a meeting in Prague between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, France and the President of the EU Council. Azerbaijan agreed to these activities, believing that they would contribute to the normalization process.

Despite a high level of agreement on the well-defined parameters and objectives of the two-month mission, after some EU member states showed biased position, the activities of the monitoring mission began to run counter to the agreements reached in Prague. This, in turn, has affected the overall confidence in the credibility and transparency of decision-making processes within the EU,” the statement said.

It also notes that the functioning of the EU mission in Armenia “became a pretext for evading the fulfillment of the commitments undertaken by Armenia.”

On January 10, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev described the sending of a new civilian mission of the European Union to Armenia without the consent of Baku a “fraud” and noted that it would not increase the security of the region and would have a negative impact on the Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations under the auspices of the EU.