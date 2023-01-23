EU establishes long-term mission in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The EU Council today agreed to establish a civilian European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA).

“The objective of the mission is to contribute to stability in the border areas of Armenia, build confidence on the ground, and ensure an environment conducive to normalisation efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the news release reads.

“The establishment of an EU Mission in Armenia launches a new phase in the EU’s engagement in the South Caucasus. The EU will continue to support de-escalation efforts and is committed to work closely with both sides towards the ultimate goal of sustainable peace in the region,” Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said.

“In response to Armenia’s request, the mission will conduct routine patrolling and report on the situation, which will strengthen the EU’s understanding of the situation on the ground. The mission will also contribute to the mediation efforts in the framework of the process led by President of the European Council Charles Michel,” the news release says.

The mission will have an initial mandate of two years and its Operational Headquarters will be in Armenia.