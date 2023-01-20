Bayramov says he is ready to meet Mirzoyan and Lavrov

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said today that he is ready to meet with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Russia.

“We are ready to hold the postponed trilateral meeting with Armenian and Russian Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergey Lavrov as soon as possible. Now everything depends on the other side,” Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters, Interfax Azerbaijan reports.

He stressed that the advancement of the peace agenda has always been Azerbaijan’s initiative.

“We have presented all our fundamental principles to Armenia,” Azerbaijani foreign minister said.