Lavrov: Armenian side prefers to reach agreement with the EU

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said today that the intention to send a CSTO mission to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is still valid.
“We are now ready to send a CSTO mission to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Although we are allies, the Armenian side prefers to reach agreement with the European Union on the long-term deployment of the EU civilian mission. We should not forget that it concerns the border with Azerbaijan, and the EU mission may be counterproductive without Baku’s consent,” Lavrov said.
