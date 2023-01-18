Lavrov: Armenian side prefers to reach agreement with the EU

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said today that the intention to send a CSTO mission to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is still valid.

“We are now ready to send a CSTO mission to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Although we are allies, the Armenian side prefers to reach agreement with the European Union on the long-term deployment of the EU civilian mission. We should not forget that it concerns the border with Azerbaijan, and the EU mission may be counterproductive without Baku’s consent,” Lavrov said.