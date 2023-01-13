“France does not recognize NK’s independence”, Yael Broun-Pivet says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Speaker of the National Assembly of France Yael Broun-Pivet said today that France does not recognize the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“This is in line with the international law we comply with. Both the Senate and the National Assembly of France adopted resolutions and condemned Azerbaijan’s aggression and the blockade of the Lachin Corridor,” Yael Broun-Pivet said during a joint news conference with the Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan.

She stressed that it is not France that should decide what status Nagorno-Karabakh can have in the region.

“Our position is clear: the status of Nagorno-Karabakh should be defined within the framework of international law, and international law says that there is a corridor that should be opened and the free movement of people should be restored,” the speaker of the French National Assembly said.

She noted that France is worried about the situation created in Nagorno-Karabakh and that the blockade in the Lachin corridor creates humanitarian dangers.

Yael Broun-Pivet said the path to reach possible peace and dialogue is not completely exhausted:

“We have not yet tried everything to achieve peace. One hundred percent of our energy is aimed at that settlement. There is no need to abandon the dialogue.”