Georgian PM to arrive in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The delegation led by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili will arrive in Armenia today on a working visit.

Government’s press service reported that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili will chair the regular session of the intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation between Armenia and Georgia.

The premiers of the two countries will also hold a private conversation.