EU technical assessment group arrives in Yerevan


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received members of the EU technical assessment group.

The group has been sent to Armenia to consider the possibility of deploying a new EU civilian mission.

 

“The parties referred to the work of the EU observation mission that ended on December 19. Ararat Mirzoyan highly appreciated the role of the mission in strengthening stability in the region and preventing new aggressions against Armenia. He expressed readiness to continue the cooperation,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a news release.

