“Another provocation against us is being prepared in the UN,” Aliyev says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that “another provocation is being prepared against us in the UN.”

“What happens on Lachin road raised another anti-Azerbaijani hysteria. Here, not only Armenia, but maybe even more than them, their patrons abroad, the states behind them, have launched a smear campaign against Azerbaijan, and the UN is preparing another provocation against us,” Aliyev stated on December 24.

“For several days now, countries standing out by special zeal intend to carry out their next dirty plans against us. However, they still cannot achieve anything, although they have been trying for so many days. Next week they will try their best,” Aliyev said.

He noted that “certain forces present the situation on Lachin road in a distorted way.”

“This is another lie and slander, we all know who is doing this. I repeat, state of Armenia is not in the forefront here. But this will not deter us from anything,” Aliyev said.

“We have repeatedly proved this, the second Karabakh war showed it, the two years after the war showed it. Nobody can influence us. There may be calls, there may be some statements, but we do not need to pay attention to them. We are answering these calls simply out of political courtesy. But this will not change our position in the slightest,” the Azerbaijani president said.