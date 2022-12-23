Bayramov heads to Moscow to meet Lavrov

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov headed today to Moscow to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.
A trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia was to be held in Moscow today, but the Armenian side offered to postpone it due to the situation in Lachin corridor.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.