Bayramov heads to Moscow to meet Lavrov

Photo: sputnik.az


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov headed today to Moscow to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

A trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia was to be held in Moscow today, but the Armenian side offered to postpone it due to the situation in Lachin corridor.

