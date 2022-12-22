Aliyev concerned about “manifestations of double standards” - Mediamax.am

Aliyev concerned about “manifestations of double standards”


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said today that he is “concerned about the manifestations of double standards in the issue of international law.”

“We are confident that relations between countries can be regulated only on the basis of the norms and principles of international law. Of course, we are very concerned about the manifestations of double standards observed in the world in this area. The norms and principles of international law should be the basis for all countries,” Aliyev said, making a statement for media following talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić.

 

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry also spoke about “double standards” after the discussion of the Lachin corridor blocking issue at the Security Council:

 

“It is deeply disappointing that some member states of the UN Security Council do not hesitate to demonstrate a biased, one-sided position. Of particular concern is the incorrect indication of part of the territory of Azerbaijan.”

