Pashinyan to meet Putin in Bishkek

Photo: Press service of the Armenian government (archive photo)


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will leave for Bishkek on a working visit to participate in the regular session of the Supreme Eurasian Council.

Government press service reports that Nikol Pashinyan is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

 

Their last meeting took place on November 23 in Yerevan, within the framework of the CSTO summit.

December 8, 2022
