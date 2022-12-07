Russia ready to facilitate a meeting between Pashinyan and Aliyev

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said today that Russia is ready to facilitate a new meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on its territory.

“Of course, Russia will be ready to provide the necessary assistance to hold such a meeting on its territory,” Peskov said.

Speaking about the unofficial summit of the CIS, which may take place at the end of the year in St. Petersburg, he noted: “There are ideas for holding such a pre-holiday meeting. When all arrangements are finalized, we will make a corresponding announcement,” Kremlin spokesperson said, according to TASS.