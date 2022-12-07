Russia ready to facilitate a meeting between Pashinyan and Aliyev - Mediamax.am

493 views

Russia ready to facilitate a meeting between Pashinyan and Aliyev


Photo: Reuters


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said today that Russia is ready to facilitate a new meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on its territory.

“Of course, Russia will be ready to provide the necessary assistance to hold such a meeting on its territory,” Peskov said.

 

Speaking about the unofficial summit of the CIS, which may take place at the end of the year in St. Petersburg, he noted: “There are ideas for holding such a pre-holiday meeting. When all arrangements are finalized, we will make a corresponding announcement,” Kremlin spokesperson said, according to TASS.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | December 7, 2022 17:36
Mirzoyan: Approaches of parties differ on many issues

Foreign Policy | December 7, 2022 17:25
Mirzoyan says EU mission has a preventive role

Politics | December 7, 2022 17:00
Nikol Pashinyan has a farewell meeting with Lynne Tracy
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2022