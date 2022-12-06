Bayramov: Azerbaijan hands over third package of commentaries to Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said today in Moscow that the third round of negotiations with Armenia may take place by the end of 2022.

TASS reports that speaking at a news conference following the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Bayramov said:

“Azerbaijan prepared a draft agreement based on five basic principles and presented it to the Armenian side. After that, two rounds of negotiations took place. The third package of our commentaries has already been handed over to the Armenian side, and we consider it possible to hold the third round of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the draft peace treaty by the end of this year.”