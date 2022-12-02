Bayramov: “The parties must urgently agree on a document”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that “the role of some third parties in inciting Armenia’s revanchist behavior is of great concern, as it encourages it to enhance military provocations and bellicose rhetoric.”

Speaking at the meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council, Bayramov accused Armenia of actions “aimed at torpedoing the peace process.”

“The parties must urgently agree on a legally binding document that lays the foundation for interstate relations. This document guarantees the rights of two equal sovereign states and is the basis for resolving all issues of mutual interest,” the minister said.

“Despite the increased dynamics in the bilateral talks, progress in the three main directions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization process – the signing of a peace treaty, border delimitation and the opening of regional communications – remains very limited. In all three of these aspects Armenia is more committed to imitation than to sincere engagement in the process. Armenia is trying to avoid fulfilling its commitments,” Bayramov added.