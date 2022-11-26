Armenia votes against anti-Iranian resolution

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The UN Human Rights Council (HRC) adopted a resolution at a special session in Geneva on establishing an international mission to investigate violations of human rights during protests in Iran.
TASS reports that 25 countries out of 47 HRC-member countries approved the document.
Six states voted against, 16 abstained.
Armenia, Venezuela, China, Cuba, Pakistan and Eritrea voted against.
Among those who abstained are Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Brazil, India, and the United Arab Emirates.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.