Armenia votes against anti-Iranian resolution

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The UN Human Rights Council (HRC) adopted a resolution at a special session in Geneva on establishing an international mission to investigate violations of human rights during protests in Iran.

TASS reports that 25 countries out of 47 HRC-member countries approved the document.

 

Six states voted against, 16 abstained.

 

Armenia, Venezuela, China, Cuba, Pakistan and Eritrea voted against.

 

Among those who abstained are Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Brazil, India, and the United Arab Emirates.

