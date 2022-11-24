Stanislav Zas: CSTO Security Council’s decision to help Armenia agreed on

Yerevan /Mediamax/. CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said today that tension on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border still remains with shoot-outs taking place almost every day.

Zas stated about it in Yerevan at the joint session of CSTO foreign, defense ministers and secretaries of security councils.

“The draft decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council on measures to provide support to Armenia based on the monitoring results of the CSTO observation missions has been agreed on,” Stanislav Zas said.

At the same time, he positively assessed the efforts of the Armenian government in establishing peace in the region and unblocking communications.

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that it is expected to assess the current international situation and regional security through constructive and open exchange of ideas.

“Our agenda is quite full, the range of issues to be adopted includes both political, defense and security issues,” Ararat Mirzoyan said.