“Vardanyan sent from Moscow with a clear agenda” - Aliyev says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that “Ruben Vardanyan [Artsakh State Minister] was sent there from Moscow with a very clear agenda.”

Interfax-Azerbaijan reports that receiving a delegation led by the European Union (EU) Special Envoy for the Eastern Partnership Dirk Schuebel on November 17, Aliyev said:

“If they [Armenia] want to talk about the rights and security of Armenians in Karabakh, nothing will come out of it. We are ready to talk about this with the Armenians living in Karabakh, but not with people like Vardanyan sent by Moscow, with billions in his pockets stolen from the Russian people. He was sent there from Moscow with a very clear agenda. We are ready to talk to people who live in Karabakh and want to continue living there. We are ready for it. By the way, this process has started.”