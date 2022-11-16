Donfried and Ricker to speak about U.S. policy in the Caucasus

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Hearings on “Assessing U.S. Policy in the Caucasus” will be held today in the Foreign Relations Committee of the U.S. Senate.

Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried and Senior Adviser on Caucasus Negotiations of the US State Department Philip Ricker will deliver a speech at the hearing.

The hearings will launch at midnight Yerevan time.