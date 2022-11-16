Donfried and Ricker to speak about U.S. policy in the Caucasus

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Hearings on “Assessing U.S. Policy in the Caucasus” will be held today in the Foreign Relations Committee of the U.S. Senate.
Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried and Senior Adviser on Caucasus Negotiations of the US State Department Philip Ricker will deliver a speech at the hearing.
The hearings will launch at midnight Yerevan time.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.