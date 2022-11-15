Moscow “closely follows how friendly countries vote”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian president’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said today that Moscow is closely following the position adopted by its friendly countries when voting at the UN.

TASS reports that Peskov said this in response to a request to comment on the fact that Armenia, Kazakhstan and Serbia abstained from voting in the UN General Assembly on the need to create a mechanism to compensate for the damage caused by Russia to Ukraine.

94 countries voted for the resolution, 14 voted against, 73 abstained.

Russia’s representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said, the resolution aims to legalize the seizure of Russian assets previously frozen by Western countries.

Russia, Belarus, Zimbabwe, Iran, China, North Korea, Cuba, Mali, Nicaragua, Syria, the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, the Central African Republic, Eritrea and Ethiopia voted against the document.