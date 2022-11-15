Pashinyan, Blinken hold phone conversation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a telephone conversation exchanged views on the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Government’s press service reports that they, in particular, discussed issues related to the meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers in Washington on November 7, that followed with a meeting in a trilateral format.

Secretary Blinken expressed willingness of the United States to continue to support the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh issue.