Pashinyan, Blinken hold phone conversation - Mediamax.am

489 views

Pashinyan, Blinken hold phone conversation


Photo: arcpublishing.com


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a telephone conversation exchanged views on the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Government’s press service reports that they, in particular, discussed issues related to the meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers in Washington on November 7, that followed with a meeting in a trilateral format.

 

Secretary Blinken expressed willingness of the United States to continue to support the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh issue.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | November 15, 2022 14:45
Moscow “closely follows how friendly countries vote”

Nagorno Karabakh | November 15, 2022 11:07
Ruben Vardanyan speaks about incident in Khramort

Foreign Policy | November 15, 2022 10:25
Pashinyan, Blinken hold phone conversation
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2022