Macron and Pashinyan due to meet this week

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of France Emmanuel Macron plans to meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on November 19 in Tunis within the framework of the Francophone Summit.

Elysee Palace press service reports that Macron said this during a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on November 12.

Macron reaffirmed France’s readiness to support the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The press service of the Azerbaijani president said in the issued press release that “Aliyev stressed the importance of demonstrating a neutral, impartial and balanced approach in the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.”