EU calls on Yerevan and Baku to turn the page of enmity

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The EU calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to turn the page of enmity and continue reconciliation efforts in order to prevent further unnecessary loss of human lives.

This is said in the statement of the EU’s Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

“The EU welcomes the numerous steps undertaken by the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaderships to overcome their differences and reach a durable and sustainable peace in the region. The EU commends their sustained engagement in ongoing negotiations at various levels and in different formats. While these negotiations are obviously difficult and will require time, it is crucial not to lose the momentum, to agree on concrete steps forward, and to ensure a safe, secure and prosperous environment for the benefit of all populations in the region,” the statement runs.

The EU reiterates its call on the sides to moderate their rhetoric and avoid any unnecessary escalation of tensions, including by refraining from threats or allegations against each other and military provocations and actions.

The statement also says that the EU will continue its active engagement in responding to the wish of both sides and supporting them in their work towards a comprehensive and fair settlement of all remaining issues.