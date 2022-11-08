Direct dialogue is the best way, says Blinken

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that direct dialogue is the best way to a truly durable peace.

The US top diplomat said this in the beginning of the meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov.

“The United States is committed to the peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Direct dialogue is the best way to a truly durable peace, and we are very pleased to support that.

What we are seeing now are real steps, and courageous steps, by both countries to put the past behind and to work toward a durable peace.

United States, as a friend to both Armenia and Azerbaijan, is committed to doing everything that we can to support you in this effort. And I applaud both of you and your governments for the courage and determination,” Blinken said.