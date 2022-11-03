Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to meet in US

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said today that the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet in the USA.

“In a few days, I will leave for Washington, where the meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will take place,” he said.

He also noted that in all issues that Armenia negotiates with Azerbaijan, it faces the most maximalist position of that country.

“My impression is that Azerbaijan thinks that it has achieved military success and now it can dictate terms to Armenia. However, this cannot be a reality, and it is impossible to achieve lasting, comprehensive and stable peace in this way.

I hope that Azerbaijan will understand this over time, and if they really want to achieve lasting peace in the South Caucasus, they should record that there cannot be solutions beneficial for only one side,” Mirzoyan said.