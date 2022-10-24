Gharibashvili: Georgia ready to support the “peace initiative”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Gharibashvili said today that the “Neighborhood Peace Initiative” pushed forward to maintain peace in the South Caucasus region does not contradict and does not replace any other format of cooperation.

Novosti-Gruzia reports that he stated about this after the meeting with Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev in Georgia.

He noted that during the meeting they discussed the situation in the region, referred to the recent agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia to start a peace process.

“I want to repeat that Georgia, I and our government declare our full readiness to continue and support the peace policy that we started together. I also want to note that the mentioned initiative of peaceful neighborhood does not contradict and does not replace any other format of cooperation, on the contrary, it helps. I believe that together we will do very important work,” Irakli Gharibashvili said.