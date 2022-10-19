Dispatch of OSCE observers to the Armenian side of the border discussed

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Affairs Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said today that the issue of dispatching OSCE observers to the Armenian side of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border is being discussed.

He said this during a joint news conference with his Norwegian counterpart.

“We will have clarity on this issue in the near future,” Ararat Mirzoyan said.

As to the EU monitoring mission, the minister said that Armenia expects an international engagement in the South Caucasus for establishing peace on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

“We expect that the mission will have a certain fact-finding part, which will prove that Armenia’s claims about aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia and invasion of the internationally recognized sovereign territory by the Azerbaijani troops are true. But we should also attribute to this mission an important mission of preventing further aggression,” Mirzoyan said.

Speaking about the CSTO observers, the minister noted that Armenia applied to the organization, and their officials came and prepared a report.

“A decision was made in the CSTO to send a preliminary monitoring or fact-finding mission. The officials came, prepared a report based on their records which was presented to all CSTO member states.

The Secretariat is now circulating a draft decision based on the report. Discussions are being held but no decision is made. A council meeting must take place. The political assessment of the situation, which will be presented by our allied states, is extremely important for us. First of all, we need to understand to what extent the organization recognizes the aggression against Armenia,” Mirzoyan said.