“Special focus made on the process of signing the peace treaty”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Trilateral meeting of Foreign Ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan Sergey Lavrov, Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov took place today in Astana.

The Russian Foreign Ministry reported that the ministers discussed the joint efforts aimed at the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Thematic discussion was held on the issues of unblocking economic and transport links in the region with the efforts of the trilateral task group co-chaired by the deputy prime ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia. Reference was also made to the work of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border demarcation commission with the advisory support of the Russian Federation and to the dialogue of public representatives and experts of the three countries.

Special focus was made on the process of negotiations on signing of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Russian Foreign Ministry said in a news release.

It is also reported that an agreement has been reached to continue trilateral contacts at different levels in the near future.