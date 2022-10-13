Russia seeks to weaken Armenia, Macron says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. France's President Emmanuel Macron accused Russia of purposefully provoking the recent clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Reuters reports that speaking to France 2 television on Wednesday Macron said Moscow had stoked tensions in recent months in favor of Azerbaijan.

"What's been happening on the border the last two years ... 5,000 Russian soldiers are allegedly there to guarantee the border, (but) the Russians have used this conflict and played Azerbaijan's game with Turkish complicity and came back to weaken Armenia which was once a country it was close to," Macron said.

"You see what's happening? It's an effort by Russia to destabilize. It wants to create disorder in the Caucasus to destabilize all of us," President of France added.