US welcomes decision on EU observer mission


Yerevan /Mediamax/. US believes that an EU observer mission on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border will promote the formation of trust between the sides.

U.S. Department of State representative Vedant Patel said that “we are encouraged by the meeting of the president and prime minister of Armenia and Azerbaijan, and we welcome the efforts of President Macron and European Council President Michel.”

 

“We are particularly pleased with progress on an EU observer mission to the region, and this mission has the potential to build confidence between both sides and continues to bolster negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Patel said.

