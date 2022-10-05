Peskov describes publication in Armenian “Haykakan Zhamanak” daily as nonsense - Mediamax.am

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson of Russian president Dmitry Peskov denied the publication of Armenian “Haykakan Zhamanak” daily that Moscow forces Armenia to join the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

TASS reports that in response to the question whether Russia has such intensions regarding Armenia, Peskov said, “No, this is another nonsense.”

