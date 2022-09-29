EU Special Representative says “Peace cannot be forced”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar referred to the new incident on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“Today there were again reports of three soldiers killed and one wounded. These and many other senseless victims feed hate and instability.

Security is only truly possible if borders are respected and troops do not face each other at close distances. Peace cannot be forced,” Toivo Klaar tweeted.