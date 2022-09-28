Armen Grigoryan, Hikmet Hajiyev meet in the White House

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan and Azerbaijani President’s Assistant Hikmet Hajiyev met in the White House.

The office of the Secretary of the Security Council reported that “The meeting held on September 27 was initiated by US President Joe Biden’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Armen Grigoryan and Hikmet Hajiyev discussed the process of long-term peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh problem, as well as the need to establish peace in the region. The parties also highlighted the elimination of the consequences of the recent aggression.