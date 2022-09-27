Nikos Dendias: Countries trying to redefine maps will fail - Mediamax.am

Nikos Dendias: Countries trying to redefine maps will fail


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Greece Nikos Dendias stated today in Yerevan that “the countries that are trying to redefine the maps will fail.”

He said this during joint news conference in Yerevan with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan.

 

“Revision policies will fail. Our position towards Nagorno Karabakh remains unchanged. We support peaceful, mutually acceptable solutions. We welcome the courage of Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, because he proposed a new approach for the new future of this region,” the Greek foreign minister said.

 

He emphasized, however, that “solutions and peace cannot be built in conditions of a threat of using force, and this applies both to the Caucasus and beyond.”

