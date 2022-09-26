Foreign Minister of Greece to arrive in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On September 27, Foreign Minister of Greece Nikos Dendias will pay a working visit to Armenia.
The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Greece will take place on the same day at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will receive the Foreign Minister of Greece within the framework of the working visit.
