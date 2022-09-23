Troika considers possibilities for “stronger OSCE involvement”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Members of the OSCE Troika discussed during the meeting in New York the possibilities for stronger OSCE involvement in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

OSCE Chairman-in-Office and Foreign Minister of Poland Zbigniew Rau, Foreign Minister of Sweden Ann Linde, and Foreign Minister of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani, representing the OSCE Troika and the Organization’s Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid met on the margins of the 77th session of UN General Assembly.

“The recent escalation of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan was also a focus of the meeting. The Troika Ministers and Secretary General discussed possibilities for stronger OSCE involvement in the area. They agreed on the relevance of the peace talks facilitated by the EU and recalled the experience and tools of the OSCE in the region,” the OSCE said in a news release.

Mediamax notes that Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met this week in New York with Zbigniew Rau, Ann Linde and Helga Schmid.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, speaking at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, on September 23 stated in particular:

“I want to underscore that diplomatic solutions are an absolute priority for us and the full engagement and support of international community is crucial. In this regard I would like to mention, that the international observation mission to the Armenia-Azerbaijan bordering areas would be an important factor for regional stability.”