Pashinyan meets with NATO Secretary General

Yerevan /Mediamax/. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that he is extremely concerned about the events that took place on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Government’s press service reports that during the meeting with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in New York Stoltenberg “emphasized the need for the settlement of regional problems through negotiations and making consistent efforts in that direction, including with the support of international partners.”

Nikol Pashinyan informed that during the large-scale aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia on September 13 Azerbaijani armed forces targeted 36 settlements, as a result of which the Armenian side also suffered casualties and wounded among civilians.