Pashinyan appreciates Blinken’s personal efforts

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York within the framework of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

Government’s press service reports that the Prime Minister referred to the large-scale aggression launched by Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia, attaching importance to the clear positions and evaluations of the USA regarding what happened.

Pashinyan highly appreciated Blinken’s personal efforts to support the negotiation process and dialogue.

Antony Blinken emphasized the willingness of the US to continue its efforts aimed at the negotiation and peace process, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive and long-term settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, including for the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The US Secretary of State emphasized the trilateral meeting with the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in New York and expressed hope that the dialogue will continue in the near future.