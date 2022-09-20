Mirzoyan, Bayramov and Blinken meet in New York

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On September 19, within the framework of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, a meeting was held between the Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, with the mediation of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In the course of the meeting, Ararat Mirzoyan underscored that the Azerbaijani armed forces must be withdrawn from the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, the use of force or the threat of force is unacceptable, and international mechanisms must be introduced to prevent further escalations, Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia highlighted the importance of immediate resolution of humanitarian issues, including the repatriation of prisoners of war.

Minister Mirzoyan reiterated the readiness of the Armenian side to be involved in the process of comprehensive normalization of relations.

During the meeting Antony Blinken particularly said:

“We are encouraged by the fact that the fighting has ceased and there have not been any additional military actions over the last – the last few days.

In my latest calls with both Prime Minister Pashinyan and President Aliyev, both leaders told me that they are ready for peace. Strong, sustained diplomatic engagement is the best path for everyone. There is no military solution to the differences between Armenia and Azerbaijan. But there is, I think, a path to a durable peace that resolves the differences through diplomacy. The United States is prepared to do whatever it can to support these efforts.”