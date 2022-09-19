Putin: Armenian-Russian relations brought to a high allied level

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the participants of the 9th Russian-Armenian Interregional Forum, which started in Yerevan on September 19.

In the message published on Kremlin website, Vladimir Putin noted that Russia and Armenia have accumulated great experience of cooperation in various fields.

“This year our countries celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance. It is important that in the past, Russia and Armenia have accumulated a great experience of constructive cooperation in various fields, and the bilateral relations have been brought to a high allied level,” Vladimir Putin said in his message.