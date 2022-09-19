Armenian FM to have over three dozen meetings in New York

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will participate in the high-level segment of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York starting from September 19.
Mirzoyan will have about three dozen meetings with the foreign ministers of partner states and high-level officials of international organizations, Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.
