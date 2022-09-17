Toivo Klaar: “EU aims to help Armenia and Azerbaijan achieve sustainable agreement”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar returned to Brussels after meetings in Yerevan and Baku.

In a Twitter post the EU Special Representative wrote:

“Difficult and sometimes emotional exchanges. Lots of challenges remain but I hope that ceasefire will hold. Need to return to negotiations.

The EU remains engaged at the highest level and our aim continues to be help Armenia and Azerbaijan achieve a comprehensive peace and sustainable agreement that will ensure a stable, secure and prosperous South Caucasus.

Disturbing reports of crimes and violence targeting civilians during the latest fighting. Cases from the past also need to be addressed, but there can in no way be a justification. All allegations of human rights abuses and war crimes need to be investigated and perpetrators brought to justice.”