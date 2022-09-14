Moscow says “EU aims to oust Russia from the South Caucasus”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Moscow believes that “the European Union aims to oust Russia from the South Caucasus and unceremoniously tries to intervene in Moscow’s trilateral work with Baku and Yerevan.”

This was stated by the head of the 4th department of the CIS countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry Denis Gonchar in an interview with RIA Novosti.

“All principled assessments of the unceremonious attempts of the EU to intervene in our trilateral work with Baku and Yerevan have already been given by Sergey Lavrov and Maria Zakharova. It is noteworthy that the activation of Brussels in the South Caucasus took place against the background of the sanctions campaign unleashed by the West against Russia and the termination of joint work under the OSCE Minsk Group,” Gonchar said.

He stressed that “the European Union does not even hide that its main goal is to oust Russia from the South Caucasus.”

“These are zero-sum geopolitical games that we don’t play. We are engaged in daily practical work based on direct contacts between our leaders and foreign ministers, the historical affinity of our countries, the interweaving of interests and is focused on building a more secure and prosperous future in our common region,” he said.