Blinken urges Aliyev to cease hostilities

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Azerbaijani president to cease hostilities.
This was stated by the Spokesperson of the U.S. Department of State Ned Price.
“Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke overnight with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to express deep concern over military action along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, including shelling in Armenia.
Secretary Blinken urged President Aliyev to cease hostilities and stressed that the United States would push for an immediate halt to fighting and a peace settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Price said in a news release.
