Russian MFA states about ceasefire agreement reached between parties

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed today its "extreme concern with regard of sharp aggravation of the situation in certain sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.”

“We call on the parties to refrain from further escalation of the situation, show restraint and strictly observe the ceasefire, in accordance with the trilateral statements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia.

We are in close contact with Baku and Yerevan. We have received an appeal from the Armenian leadership with a request to assist in resolving the situation in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements and through the CSTO. We expect that the agreement on a ceasefire reached as a result of Russian mediation from 9.00 a.m. Moscow time on September 13 of this year will be fully observed.

We continue to believe that all contentious issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan should be resolved exclusively in a political and diplomatic manner, and as to border issues, within the framework of the activities of bilateral Commission on the Delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Border with the consultancy of Russia,” the statement runs.