EU calls to immediately end the fighting

Yerevan /Mediamax/. EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar stated that the fighting along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and intense shelling need to stop immediately.
“The EU is in close contact with the sides to contribute to de-escalation,” Klaar said in a tweet.
