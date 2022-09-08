US Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group arrives in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Senior Adviser for Caucasus Negotiations and new Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Philip Reeker is in Yerevan on a regional visit.

The U.S. Embassy in Armenia reports that on September 8-10 Reeker will meet with government officials.

“During the meeting with government officials Philip Reeker will discuss U.S. support for the diplomatic efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan towards a lasting peace and efforts to normalize Armenia-Turkey relations,” the Embassy said.

Philip Reeker will also visit Georgia and Azerbaijan.