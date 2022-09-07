Putin says “over 2 million Armenians” arrived in Russia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin stated today that “more than 2 million Armenians” have arrived in Russia.

The Russian leader said this during the Eastern Economic Forum held in Vladivostok.

At the plenary session, the moderator noted that Armenia faced the influx of labor migrants from Russia and asked Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan how Russians fit into the local society and what role they play in the country’s economy.

“Excuse me, Nikol, before Nikol answers, I want to say that even more Armenians have come to Russia. Over 2 million people,” Russian president said. Meanwhile, Putin did not specify what period of time the figure he cited refers to.

Nikol Pashinyan expressed hope that Russia perceives the relocation of its fellow citizens to Armenia as free movement within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

“Many people came to Armenia simply because they need to get salaries, since they, actually being in Russia, work abroad. I hope that this is perceived in Russia as a movement within the EAEU. Because the EAEU was created for this, to ensure a free movement of goods, services, workforce,” Pashinyan said. He stressed that the possibility of the return of Russians from Armenia “is much bigger than from France or the United States.”

Vladimir Putin, in turn, said:

“We welcome everything that is good for Russian business. If the conditions are such that now it is expedient for people to work there, and these are mostly IT specialists, and it is more profitable for them, it is easier to work there, let them work. I fully agree with Nikol Vovaevich that, indeed, Armenia is not a foreign country to us, everything is nearby. You can work in Yerevan, but nothing prevents them from living in Moscow.”

“Many of those who left have already returned, they realized that nothing terrible is happening here, everything is stable. If someone likes to work in Armenia, please,” Putin added.