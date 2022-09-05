Mirzoyan due to meet Lavrov in Moscow

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Moscow on September 5.
Press service of Armenia’s Foreign Ministry reports that in Moscow Mirzoyan will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
“During the meeting, issues related to regional security and stability, as well as to Armenian-Russian allied relations will be discussed,” the Ministry said in a news release.
