Zakharova: EU shows false initiatives in Armenian-Azerbaijani relations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova referred to the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations during the briefing today.

“The EU is moving with its geopolitical ambitions in the region, it does not have any positive trend in terms of the regulation of relations between the two countries. Europeans have false initiatives: they want to appropriate the laurels of success that Russia has achieved in terms of the settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. We work as mediators, and that work brings concrete results, which the parties appreciate,” Zakharova said.

She stressed that Russia continues meaningful work with Baku and Yerevan.

“The works are aimed at unblocking transport links in the South Caucasus, which is within the scope of the work of border demarcation and border security commissions. We mean an agreement on a package solution for specific routes, which will be based on respect of the territorial integrity of Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Maria Zakharova said.